ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

