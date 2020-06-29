Zacks Investment Research Lowers SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank cut SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $24.57 on Friday. SAFRAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

