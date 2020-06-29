Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.09 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 24.42%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $107,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kaman by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kaman by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

