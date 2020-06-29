Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce $419.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. CDK Global reported sales of $488.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.