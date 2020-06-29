Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $118.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $86.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $423.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.42 million to $424.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $555.68 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $572.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.65.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $106.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.13.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at $32,032,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,382 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zscaler by 84.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 20.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

