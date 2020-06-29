Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,087 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

