Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to report sales of $13.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.74 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $57.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.10 million, with estimates ranging from $61.43 million to $64.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $15.31 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

