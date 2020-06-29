Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other news, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,631 shares of company stock valued at $322,204. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

GNMK stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.