Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $44,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4,293.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

YNDX opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The business had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

