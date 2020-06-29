Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 131.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Yandex worth $23,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 297,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 69,556 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $49.03 on Monday. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Yandex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

