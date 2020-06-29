WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,605,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

