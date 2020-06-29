Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) & SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Head-To-Head Review

Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolford and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolford $159.32 million 0.30 -$12.76 million N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.99 $371.02 million $0.90 42.37

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wolford and SYSMEX CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolford 0 0 0 0 N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Wolford and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolford N/A N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 12.79% 14.57% 10.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wolford has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats Wolford on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wolford Company Profile

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. It also offers ready-to-wear products, such as pullovers, dresses, skirts, trousers, tops, cardigans and vests, capes, and shirts; accessories, including scarves and bracelets; and beachwear consisting of swimbodies and bikinis. The company sells its products through boutiques, partner boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, factory outlets, department stores, multi-brand retail stores, and distribution partners, as well as through franchise, private label, travel retail, and online. As of April 30, 2018, it had 267 monobrand points of sales. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

