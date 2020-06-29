Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $215.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.81.

Shares of W stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $221.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $89,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,513,006. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

