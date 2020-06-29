Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.96.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Nike by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.