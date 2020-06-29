Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Matrix Service worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 221.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

