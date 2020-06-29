Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

