Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.