Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NYSE:WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.