Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.76.

