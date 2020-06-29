Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

WMG stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

