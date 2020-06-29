Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WAKE opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

