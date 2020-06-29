Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (IRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of IRR stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd
