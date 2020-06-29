Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (IRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of IRR stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

