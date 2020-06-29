Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE:IID opened at $4.11 on Monday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.
About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.