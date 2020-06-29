Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IID opened at $4.11 on Monday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

