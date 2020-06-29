Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

