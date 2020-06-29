Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.45.
