Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

IGD stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

