Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
IGD stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile
