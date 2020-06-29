Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $6.22 on Monday. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

