Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.25.
Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile
