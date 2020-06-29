Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $7.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

