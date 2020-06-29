Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in VF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in VF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $57.14 on Monday. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.