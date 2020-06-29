Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $184.14 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.