Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $826,000 in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,407 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. TheStreet lowered Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE PFGC opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

