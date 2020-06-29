Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $757,000 in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 305,310 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $9,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $920.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

