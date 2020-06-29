Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 442.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 541.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

