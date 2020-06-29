Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.