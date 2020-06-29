VINCI S A/ADR (VCISY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from VINCI S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Shares of VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. VINCI S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCISY. BNP Paribas upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

