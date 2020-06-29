Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,617 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 131,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,981,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,026,236 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

CNX Resources stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.