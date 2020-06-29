Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $286.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $299.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.31.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.61, for a total value of $3,014,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,934,494.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.