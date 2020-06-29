Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Universal Electronics worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 44.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 46.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $43.74 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $608.55 million, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.