Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $8.90 on Friday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uniti Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 305,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uniti Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 385,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,471,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

