Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $673,500.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

NYSE:AUB opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

