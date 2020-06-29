Unilever (NYSE:UN) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of UN opened at $54.51 on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.