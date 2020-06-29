Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,370 by Analysts at Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,310 ($54.86) to GBX 4,370 ($55.62) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,300 ($54.73) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.91) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,513.18 ($57.44).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,519 ($57.52) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,296.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,306.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($45.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($67.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

