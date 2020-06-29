Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

