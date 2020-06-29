Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 386,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 147.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 534,632 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Archrock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

