Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 948,700 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.82% of Matador Resources worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $920.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

