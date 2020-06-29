TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S (NASDAQ:TANNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of TANNI stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

About TRAVELCENTERS A/CAP SECS 20280115 S

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

