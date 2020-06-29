Trane (NYSE:TT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Brokerages expect that Trane (NYSE:TT) will announce sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Trane reported sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year sales of $11.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $84.64 on Monday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

