Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 4,131 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

NYSE PLAN opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

