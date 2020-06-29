Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $124,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryanair by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.30. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

