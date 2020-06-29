Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 581.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.24. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZG. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.