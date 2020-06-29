Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,606 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 216.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 23,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 868.60% and a net margin of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

